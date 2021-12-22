Interim CEO to become president of East Hill Medical Center in Auburn

Interim Chief Executive Officer April Miles will drop the “interim” from her title in January after the board of directors of East Hill Medical Center in Auburn named Miles as their selection to become president and CEO.

According to a news release, Miles has worked for the community health center for five years, first serving as director of clinical services, before stepping into the role of chief operating officer in 2019. She became interim CEO in September 2021 after former President & CEO Keith Cuttler transitioned to another executive-level role at a large organization in the CNY region.

“The Board of Directors feels that April is the best choice to lead the organization. She has the temperament, the vision, and the skillset to take East Hill in the right direction,” Board Chair Susan Messenger said in a statement. “Her inside knowledge of the organization and regional healthcare structure will help her hit the ground running.”

“I’m honored that the board selected me to lead East Hill Medical Center into the future,” Miles said in a statement. “I’m excited for the opportunity to serve this talented staff. Through key partnerships, we are determined to redefine health care delivery and continue to ensure our patients have local resources available for them to receive the highest quality of care right here in our community.“

East Hill Medical Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center, operating four practices: the East Hill Adult Medicine Office, East Hill Dental Office, Summit Pediatrics and Duckett Family Medicine. It incorporated as a not-for-profit in 1971.

