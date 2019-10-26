AUBURN — Margi Ochs said she has been to around 40 quilt shows in her life, based everywhere from London to Madrid to Barcelona. She said the Schweinfurth Art Center's annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" show in Auburn "can hold up against" any of those other events.
Ochs was at the exhibition Saturday with her friend Joyce Martelli, who was one of the 64 artists from across the globe who contributed 73 quilts to the show.
The two looked for Martelli's piece, "Rainforest," which they eventually found. The paint-on-fabric quilt is a commentary on the human impact on rainforests. The yellow and greens in the work represents what the forests "used to look like", she said, while there is a black streak down the middle of it. Martelli said having her work in the show was validating to her as an artist. Ochs said she was extremely impressed with the variety of pieces and the detail packed into each quilt.
"These are so stunning," Ochs said. "Each one of them, it draws you in. You just have to look at these and you're mesmerized."
The show has been held since the center began in 1981, marketing director Maria Welych said, and garnered an international reputation over time. She said artists from across the United States and the areas such as England, Australia and South Korea had work this year at the show, which was being judged.
Mary Shore, of Vancouver, admired the quilts while she was by a piece created by her daughter Stephanie Shore. She said that while she started quilting before Stephanie did, her daughter is "way beyond me" at this point.
"I'm very impressed with it all, and I'm very fortunate to be able to be here," Mary said.
Artist Russ Little and his husband Dan Ryan were also examining the pieces. Little, who had a piece featured at the show, said sending his art to juried shows allows him to get a sense of how other people are responding to his work. He said his recent efforts have been about collage and the "relationship between line and shape and subject and background." He praised the center and the city of Auburn for "supporting art."