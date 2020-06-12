'Intimidating,' 'insurmountable': Auburn bars, restaurants share reopening challenges

"I miss the creativity of the different dishes we make," he said. "Not mass production for carryout. Now we can get back to our appetizers, our entrée specials, our dessert specials."

DeSocio said Lasca's returns at about 90% of its previous level of staffing. Some were anxious to come back, he said, though the state's unemployment insurance — which has been supplemented with an extra $600 a week during the pandemic — has been "a tough gig for us restaurant people" because it offers workers more money.

But to DeSocio, the biggest challenge of reopening is sanitation. The state's guidance calls for an "insurmountable" amount of it, he said, and like Plexiglas, sanitizer has been double or even triple the price it was before the pandemic. At Lasca's, there's also a lot to sanitize: The dining room has a capacity of 294, so the restaurant will be limiting itself to about 140 customers, DeSocio said.

He realizes that puts Lasca's in a better position than most restaurants, though. It has the room to accommodate a healthy number of customers, in healthy fashion. The restaurant isn't even seating people outside, DeSocio said, and instead is using that space for overflow traffic to socially distance from one other.