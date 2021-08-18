Invasive pest found in western New York a 'major threat' to ornamental shrubs

A destructive invasive species that poses a threat to ornamental boxwood plants has been found in western New York.
The state Department of Agriculture and Markets on Wednesday said that box tree moths have been confirmed near the Canadian border in Niagara County.
According to a news release, the box tree moth is an invasive pest from East Asia that poses a major threat to the boxwood plant, an ornamental shrub that is a valuable part of the U.S. nursery industry, with an annual economic impact estimated at $141 million.
Five adult box tree moths were found in various locations in Niagara County in July. Because they were detected near the Canadian border, it appears the moths may have flown or been blown into the area from Canada. In August, an Agriculture and Markets inspector in Niagara County collected several box tree moth larvae in a residential landscape in Youngstown.
Box tree moth larvae are easily recognizable. They are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. Signs of damage may not appear at the beginning of an infestation because young larvae hide among twigs and leaves. Signs of a box tree moth feeding on a plant include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant. Larvae skeletonize the leaves and feed on the bark, causing defoliation and dryness, eventually leading to the plant’s death.
Agriculture and Markets is urging residents and the horticultural industry to spot and report the box tree moth to the Department through its reporting tool at https://arcg.is/1Df8Se.
“The box tree moth is a highly destructive pest that is a threat to the health of our boxwood plants," Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a statement. "We are asking residents to help aid in our efforts to find the box tree moth so that we can better assess impacted areas and reduce its spread in New York State.”