Invasive pest found in western New York a 'major threat' to ornamental shrubs

A destructive invasive species that poses a threat to ornamental boxwood plants has been found in western New York.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets on Wednesday said that box tree moths have been confirmed near the Canadian border in Niagara County.

According to a news release, the box tree moth is an invasive pest from East Asia that poses a major threat to the boxwood plant, an ornamental shrub that is a valuable part of the U.S. nursery industry, with an annual economic impact estimated at $141 million.

Five adult box tree moths were found in various locations in Niagara County in July. Because they were detected near the Canadian border, it appears the moths may have flown or been blown into the area from Canada. In August, an Agriculture and Markets inspector in Niagara County collected several box tree moth larvae in a residential landscape in Youngstown.