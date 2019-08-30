Police on Friday were still trying to determine the cause of a crash in Cayuga County last week that resulted in the deaths of two people.
New York State Police investigator Leland Tyler said Friday that John F. Szozda, 83, of State Street Road, Throop, died shortly after the Friday, Aug. 23 crash on Route 31 in the town of Brutus. Erin K. Price, 34, of Syracuse, died of her injuries Monday at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she had previously been listed in critical condition with multiple injuries.
Mary M. Szozda, 80, of State Street Road, Throop, the wife of John Szozda, and the only passenger in the car he was driving, was listed in fair condition Friday at Upstate University Hospital.
The crash happened at approximately 4:37 p.m. Aug. 23, when a 2016 Jeep being driven eastbound by Price crossed into the westbound lane, hitting a 2015 Ford Taurus occupied by the Szozdas.
Tyler said Friday that the state police's collision reconstruction unit was still working to determine the cause of the accident and that the investigation was still open.