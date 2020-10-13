Investigators can't determine cause of two recent Auburn fires

The causes of two recent fires in Auburn are officially undetermined, while the investigation of another blaze is still ongoing, the Auburn Fire Department said Tuesday.
Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman said the city's fire investigation team was not able to pinpoint the causes of fires in recent weeks at 131 Osborne St. and 100 Owasco St.
The call for the Osborne blaze came just before 2 p.m. Sept 28. The building had multiple residential units and formerly housed the Hardtail Vapors vape shop, which closed in 2019. One resident was taken to Auburn Community Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The building was condemned and the Red Cross assisted four displaced families.
Sherman said Tuesday that fire's cause is being listed as undetermined by the fire investigation team, but "the insurance company will do more with it."
The cause of the Owasco Street fire Oct. 3 is also listed as undetermined by the team, Sherman said. The Red Cross assisted three people requiring emergency housing.
The most recent fire was an Oct. 8 blaze at an empty home at 63 Orchard St. The building was determined to be a complete loss. Sherman said the cause is still being investigated.
People with relevant information on the fire can reach out to the investigation team at fireinvestigation@auburnny.gov or use the Auburn Police Department's tip line at auburnny.gov/police-department.
A number of local fires have broken out in recent weeks. A blaze at 62 Union St. in Auburn Sept. 27 that displaced six people was caused by a cooking accident. The building was considered a total loss. The Route 20 Grill & Tap restaurant at 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, Sennett, Sept. 18 also had extensive damage. Sennett Fire Chief Sean Holmes said the next day that the cause was still being investigated. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page from Sept. 20 said there would be efforts to rebuild.
