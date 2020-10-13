Investigators can't determine cause of two recent Auburn fires

The causes of two recent fires in Auburn are officially undetermined, while the investigation of another blaze is still ongoing, the Auburn Fire Department said Tuesday.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman said the city's fire investigation team was not able to pinpoint the causes of fires in recent weeks at 131 Osborne St. and 100 Owasco St.

The call for the Osborne blaze came just before 2 p.m. Sept 28. The building had multiple residential units and formerly housed the Hardtail Vapors vape shop, which closed in 2019. One resident was taken to Auburn Community Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The building was condemned and the Red Cross assisted four displaced families.

Sherman said Tuesday that fire's cause is being listed as undetermined by the fire investigation team, but "the insurance company will do more with it."

