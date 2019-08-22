A house in Ira was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night, according to the Cato Fire Department.
A call for the blaze at 2683 Wise Road came in at 6:32 p.m. and had been knocked down by 7:33 p.m., 911 dispatchers had previously said. The homeowner was displaced and received Red Cross assistance, but no one was injured.
Chief Harry Sherman said Thursday the structure was a total loss. Firefighters encountered large flames coming out of the building.
"It was fully involved by the time I got there," he said.
Cayuga County property records show the house was a Cape Cod-style structure built in 1951, with about 1,000 square feet of living space.
The property is also the site of Wise Way Training Stables, a horse "boarding and training facility," according to the business' website. Home and business owner Lisa Cleveland declined to comment on Thursday.
Sherman said the fire was contained to the home. The blaze's cause was still under investigation.
Dispatchers previously said fire departments from Ira, Victory, Fair Haven, Jordan, Baldwinsville, Weedsport, Plainville and Red Creek also responded to the incident, in addition to county coordinators, county sheriff's office, state police and CIMVAC Ambulance.