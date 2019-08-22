A number of Auburn streets will be repaired during a three-phase construction project called the 2019 Road Program this year.
The city's contractor for the project, Paul F. Vitale Inc., will begin the process of repaving parts of 10 streets on Aug. 26, the city announced in a press release on Thursday. The company plans to do as many streets as possible each day, according to the release.
Signs will be put up in the area before construction begins to notify residents of the upcoming road work. Cars have to be moved off the street between 6:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the release.
"There will be some inconvenience until we have completed all three phases of the work on your street," the release reads. "We hope to get you in and out of your driveways with very little delay."
The phases of construction include milling the street, adding a layer of asphalt pavement and then working on manholes and basins before adding a final layer of asphalt.
The city said the following streets are scheduled for the work this year, in no particular order:
• Dunning Avenue from West Clymer to Clymer streets.
• Ashbaugh Avenue from Garrow to Oak streets.
• Chapman Avenue from South Street to house No. 40.
• Swift Street from Lake Avenue to Mary Street.
• Crescent Street from Throop Avenue to dead end.
• Ross Street from North Seward Street to North Hoopes Avenue.
• North Hoopes Avenue from Ross to Capitol streets.
• Brister Avenue from Prospect to Bowen streets.
• Rock Avenue from Perrine to Pulaski streets.
• Bradley Street from Allen to Canoga streets.