'It has never been more grave': Cayuga County COVID-19 death toll rises again

The COVID-19 death toll in Cayuga County has nearly doubled in one week as the virus claims more lives in the community and in one local nursing home.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported five deaths on Thursday, all of whom were nursing home residents. The residents included a man in his 100s, a man in his 90s, a man and woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 60s.

No further information was released about the deaths. The nursing home where the deaths occurred wasn't disclosed, but there has been an outbreak at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. According to the state's COVID-19 tracker, there have been at least 16 virus-related deaths at the facility.

Cayuga County's COVID death toll increased to 44, with 20 deaths in the last five days. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, the sixth consecutive day with at least 40 hospitalizations in the county.

"It has never been more grave than it is right now in our community," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director.

