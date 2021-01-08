'It has never been more grave': Cayuga County COVID-19 death toll rises again

The COVID-19 death toll in Cayuga County has nearly doubled in one week as the virus claims more lives in the community and in one local nursing home.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported five deaths on Thursday, all of whom were nursing home residents. The residents included a man in his 100s, a man in his 90s, a man and woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 60s.
No further information was released about the deaths. The nursing home where the deaths occurred wasn't disclosed, but there has been an outbreak at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. According to the state's COVID-19 tracker, there have been at least 16 virus-related deaths at the facility.
Cayuga County's COVID death toll increased to 44, with 20 deaths in the last five days. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, the sixth consecutive day with at least 40 hospitalizations in the county.
"It has never been more grave than it is right now in our community," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director.
The health department reported two new records — 1,095 active COVID-19 cases and 8,054 people in mandatory quarantine. The active cases are people who tested positive for the virus. The individuals in quarantine are contacts of the positive cases.
There were 158 new cases admitted on Thursday. The new cases included 11 at local correctional facilities.
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, cases continue to rise at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia, has 151 confirmed cases — the fourth-highest total in the state prison system. Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, has 85 confirmed cases.
Overall, the county has 3,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 750 new cases in the first seven days of January. The total excludes 81 cases awaiting admission. These are residents who tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into isolation.
Holiday and social gatherings have contributed to the rising number of cases, but the health department also said that worksites have contributed to the soaring total.
"We have to always be vigilant and practice our infection control at work," Cuddy said.
