OWASCO — Spiderman, Shazam, Captain Marvel, Mr. Incredible and Captain America, along with many Supermoms (and dads) gathered at Emerson Park Saturday to not only get a bit of exercise, but support a community cause.
The second-annual Superhero 5K and Family Fun Run supported Cayuga Centers, an organization dedicated to serving foster children, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and providing community based interventions such as therapy and programs for those in need.
On hand this year were not only lots of superheroes, but a number of superkids from the Romulus Central School District, with about 30 kindergarten and first-graders having run together after school to train for this event.
Skylar Rose, who donned a Captain Marvel outfit, was one of them, and responded with an exuberant “Yes!” when asked if she enjoyed the event. One of her partners in crime fighting, 5-year-old Spider-Man Brendan McCeusker thought the fun run was “fun” and talked about also enjoying a good cup-stacking challenge and hopes to become a paleontologist one day.
About 160 people participated, which is about 10 percent more than last year, and the event was slated to bring in about $22,000, which will be used to supplement Cayuga Centers' efforts and buy items outside of its normal operating expenses.
“For fundraising efforts like these, we do not take any administration costs out of it; it is used solely to supplement our programs,” said President and CEO of the Cayuga Centers Edward Myers Hayes. For example, some of the money will be used to buy a flower refrigeration unit for a new program called “Blooming Happiness,” where clients work with florists to buy older flowers and deliver them to nursing homes to “bring a little cheer to all,” said Hayes.
Th first-place winner of the 5K was Tim Stahlnecker, of Waterloo, and member of the Auburn Pulsars Running Club, with a time of 17:15:18. “This was my first time here, he said, “It was a great course!”
“There are two kinds of heroes we have here today," Hayes said, “our clients who face challenges every day, and those who came out today to do better works!”