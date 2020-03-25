'It's concerning': As Auburn businesses cope with coronavirus, county offers loans

Business is down 90% for Joe Gagliostro.

The owner of Muldoon Dry Cleaners in Auburn and Skaneateles, Gagliostro has seen almost all of his customers disappear as the coronavirus pandemic seizes New York. Though dry cleaners are considered an essential business by the state and therefore Gagliostro can go to work, his problem is that almost none of his customers are able to do the same.

"What we do is professional — shirts, suits and ties — and almost every businessman in the city and the county isn't working, traveling, going to conferences," Gagliostro said. "They're at home in their jeans in front of a computer doing Skype.

"My industry is completely unneeded right now."

The remaining 10% of Gagliostro's business comes from law enforcement, as he's a registered cleaner of their uniforms. He's also offering to pick up and deliver clothes from both locations.