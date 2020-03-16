'It's here': Onondaga County has first confirmed coronavirus case

A woman in her 70s is the first Onondaga County resident to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The woman went to an emergency room in Syracuse after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was tested for COVID-19 and discharged, according to Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta.

The county received notification Monday that the woman tested positive for COVID-19.

"The patient has significant symptoms and is being sent to the hospital," said Gupta, who also noted that the woman has a "significant underlying medical history."

Gupta declined to say where the woman is hospitalized or where she lives. She explained that she didn't want the community to be complacent if it's not in their city, town or village.

Her message to the community: "It's here."

The symptoms of the coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. While health experts say most people will experience mild symptoms, seniors and those with compromised immune systems who contract the virus could have severe symptoms.