AUBURN — Luciana Torous wants to help people contend with mental health through tea and community.
Torous, owner of 3 Leaf Tea, held a mental health discussion at the shared location of the tea and the yoga studio Zen Den in Auburn Saturday. Speaking before the discussion began, she said she has held these events elsewhere before. She plans on holding more, including one at Seymour Library in Auburn next month.
"I started it because I had anxiety and OCD, and tea was actually the vessel that helped me, because I was able to be very mindful with it and just become one with the tea," she said.
She added that she got into matcha, a Japanese green tea with physical and mental health benefits.
'It's very calming but uplifting at the same time, so I figured I'd start a group sharing this beverage, just giving it out and helping others see how this beverage (can) help them but tie it into mental health," Torous said.
Torous said she realized there aren't many public groups people can attend that tackle mental health, so she wanted to start a small group within in the community. She added that she donates 1% of all of her sales online to the nonprofit Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. She said she plans to grow the group within the community and beyond it, as she sees creating mental health awareness as a "world-wide mission."
At the start of the discussion, Torous spoke briefly about why she wanted to start the group and took the matcha orders of those who didn't already have tea, with Julia Pascucci facilitating the discussion. Pascucci asked the group how they wanted to start, suggested talking about what helps them with their mental health. Torous' boyfriend, Arthur Hutchinson, said he thought that was a good idea, to start "on a positive note."
Michelle Milewski kicked off the topic, saying she started journaling about three to four months ago, to write down "everything I'm feeling without judgment." She noted that she finds exercise to be especially helpful, but a recent injury has made it much harder to work out for about a month now. She added with a laugh that she "didn't want to sound negative," which made the rest of the group laugh.
"One of the things that made me feel stuck for a long time is people only want to think positively, or you feel like, 'I should be feeling positive right now,' and that makes you feel even worse," Hutchinson said. "It's OK if you're feeling bad sometimes ... instead of trying to block it all, the way that you feel, you allow yourself to feel it 100%, and it helps you get through it, and for me art's really helped me do that" he said.
The group talked about things that help them, such as meditation. Hutchinson said people think mediation is always supposed to be peaceful, but "sometimes there's noise, sometimes it's just chaos in your mind, and you just have to watch that chaos and be OK with it." Anita Grosso advocated for the benefits of showers and naps. Milewski said creating lists is helpful for her.
At one point, Pascucci asked Justeen Tanner, who was with her mother, Shannon, what kind of self-care she does. Justeen, 17, explained that taking care of her hair helps her, saying she finds it satisfying. Justeen's tension visibly lessened as she spoke, and her shoulders dropped at one point between words.
Torous said what might work for one person might not work for someone else.
"It took a long time for me to get to a better place," she said. "I'm still tweaking things. I think it's just a part of the process."
Grosso later said mental health shouldn't be stigmatized.
"When people hear 'mental health,' they go negative with it, like, 'What's wrong with you?'' she said. "Mental health is about health, the mental side of it. Anything that can help, we all have mental health, it's just we're in different places with it."