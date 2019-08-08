AUBURN — On the land owned by the free Harriet Tubman, 25 new Americans were welcomed to the land of the free.
The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park hosted a naturalization ceremony Thursday. The 25 citizens took the Oath of Allegiance and received certificates — documents that confirm they have completed the necessary steps to become Americans.
Salah Jibril Weliyo fled Somalia and lived in the U.S. nearly 16 years. In 2013, he began the citizenship process. He passed the required tests — to become a naturalized citizen, you must successfully complete English and civics exam — and he had his citizenship interview in February 2018.
Weliyo waited more than a year for the opportunity to be sworn in as an American citizen. And then came the call inviting him to the Tubman park ceremony.
"That was the one," he said with a smile. "I said 'Well, I'm not going to miss it.'"
The Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., and National Park Service organized the event held behind the Home for the Aged — a residence for the elderly established by Tubman, an American civil rights icon and abolitionist. The brick residence where Tubman lived for the last several years of her life is on the same property.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley Dancks, who presided over the naturalization ceremony, invoked Tubman during her remarks. She repeated Tubman's famous quote about her role on the Underground Railroad: "I can say what most conductors can't say — I never ran my train off the track and I never lost a passenger."
The Rev. Paul Carter, the site manager of the Harriet Tubman Home, shared a statement from Karen Hill, the nonprofit's president and CEO. Hill told the new citizens that while on the property, they are breathing in and out the same air as Tubman.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Stories of Tubman's contributions resonated with the new citizens, many of whom experienced hardships before attaining freedom in the U.S.
Diana Carolina Diaz Padilla left Venezuela and was in Spain when she met her husband, who serves in the U.S. Navy. She said the path to becoming citizen was difficult, but she received support from her husband.
"It's a reward," she said. "Not only for me but for my family."
Ricardo Oselmo, who came to the U.S. from Guyana 10 years ago, acknowledged that the process was challenging. He said the citizenship test, which asks applicants civics questions, was tough. But he studied and passed the exam.
Oselmo, who lives in Syracuse and works at Northside Collision in Cicero, said he's eager to pay his taxes, create opportunities for himself and "live the right life."
"It's worth it," he said.
New U.S. Citizens 1.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 2.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 3.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 4.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 5.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 6.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 7.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 9.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 10.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 11.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 12.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 13.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 14.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 15.JPG
New U.S. Citizens
New U.S. Citizens 17.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 18.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 19.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 20.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 21.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 22.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 23.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 24.JPG
New U.S. Citizens 25.JPG
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.