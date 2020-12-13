'It scares me': Cayuga County's new drug problem during COVID-19

"I've had patients say they don't feel like the same person anymore," he said. "Sometimes it seems like if people abuse it enough, they just don't act the same way ever again."

Bush had a simpler way of summing up the drug's effect on people:

"They're walking around town looking like zombies out of 'The Walking Dead.'"

The signs of molly use can vary because its composition does. But they also vary depending on how the drug is used. Many complement it with Suboxone, a medication prescribed for heroin addiction. Bush said several people have told him they used molly to blunt the pain of withdrawal. Suboxone, which is itself an opioid, then brings them down from the intense high of the synthetic drug.

Tyler Murphy, of Auburn, told The Citizen that he used molly any way he could.

With cocaine or alcohol, smoked or sniffed, the drug felt like it released every single endorphin in his body, Murphy said.

"It's the one drug I've come across in my history that had me wanting to use it constantly," he said.