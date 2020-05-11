'It was 110% every day': Indelicato's market closed after more than a century in Auburn

The business eventually moved to its current location not far from the original site.

Bryan said Indelicato's is currently co-owned by his father, Lee, and uncle, Sam Jr. Bryan said he started working there around 1991. He did go to college, but he was back at the market working whenever he was off on break.

There aren't many independently owned and operated meat markets anymore, Bryan said, especially one like Indelicato's that sold such a wide variety of products.

According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, the number of meat markets with fewer than 20 employees dropped from 5,626 nationwide in 2000 to 4,325 as of 2017, the most recent year for which data is available.

Brian said his family dedicated decades of blood, sweat and tears into the business, which makes the decision to shut down difficult.

"We really proudly served the community for four generations," he said. "We really took pride in it. It was 110% every day. We really gave it everything we had. We feel sad to go but it is what it is at this point."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.