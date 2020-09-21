'It was all hands on deck': Six months in, how Cayuga County responded to COVID-19 pandemic

Early in March, before Cayuga County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the county health department was ready.
There were some residents who traveled abroad and voluntarily quarantined because they returned from a "hot spot," such as Italy. Even as there were cases and clusters emerging in other parts of the state, there wasn't a confirmed case in Cayuga County until March 18 — more than two weeks after the first confirmed case in New York.
That 2 1/2-week window gave Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, and her department time to put their response plans in action.
Cuddy, in an interview with The Citizen, said that the department had one advantage: The experience of some of its employees, including herself. They also worked with the county's planning department — she credited Michelle Wunderlich for her effort — to develop plans for public health preparedness.
The plans covered many elements that were necessary for responding to a pandemic, such as drive-thru testing clinics and how to oversee people in isolation and quarantine.
"We had a number of written plans that many of us were already familiar with," Cuddy said. "We had a history working in public health, which really benefited us because we knew a lot of the rules and regulations. We knew a lot of the expectations. We had drilled a lot of the work, so in that regard, the fact that we had some experience on our side was absolutely beneficial to us when engaging the community because we weren't scrambling."
Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the department, added: "We had tested elements of each plan as part of our public health preparedness grant deliverables. We were familiar with facilitating and going through and utilizing the plan as a resource but also implementing some of what we had tested was something that we had done quite often through different elements of each plan."
As COVID-19 became more of a problem in other parts of New York, Cayuga County took a proactive approach. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who is also serving as the acting county administrator, issued a state of emergency on March 14 — four days before the county confirmed its first case. Schools in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system, including all of Cayuga County's seven districts, closed for in-person classes.
A lot of factors went into the decision to issue that state of emergency, McNabb-Coleman said in a phone interview. She had been monitoring what was happening elsewhere in New York and she was concerned about what might happen in her home county.
"I'm not going to wait for other counties to act before we act in terms of our own residents," she said. "I figured it was just a matter of time, so I wasn't going to prolong it and worry about exposing our children in schools or other residents in other areas with exposure."
That quick action could've prevented a major outbreak in the county — and saved lives. As of Monday, there have been 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. Three deaths have been reported. When other parts of New York had thousands of cases in March and April, Cayuga County had 52.
The proactive response was important, but Cuddy acknowledged it required compliance from the public. It meant preventing children from congregating in schools and curtailing public gatherings. Residents had to sacrifice certain aspects of their daily lives, such as attending worship services.
"That's a spiritual and social lifeline for many people, but it made a difference to protect some of our more vulnerable population," Cuddy explained.
Once there were cases, it was "all hands on deck" for the health department, Cuddy said. The department has 37 employees, and all have some role in the COVID-19 response. Some employees were assigned to atypical roles, including accountants within the department who helped check on people either in isolation or quarantine. Others were designated to ensure that the department had the proper inventory of personal protective equipment.
Like many other employers, the health department set up videoconferencing to continue communicating amid the pandemic. There were numerous phone calls, Cuddy said, and they weren't working usual schedules. They were working seven days a week. There were schedules set up for people to take after-hours calls.
The department faced challenges with some COVID-19 cases. There were economic and health disparities, there were also unique situations that emerged. In one case, a person had recently been discharged from a rehabilitation center where they received treatment for a substance abuse disorder. They had medication needs, but they also tested positive for COVID-19. Cuddy said they found a way to isolate the person while ensuring they continued to receive treatment.
Now, the county wants to protect its progress. With more businesses open and schools resuming in-person classes, there are concerns that there will be a COVID-19 spike. Even though they are prepared for that possibility, they want to avoid it from happening.
McNabb-Coleman urged the public to remain vigilant, maintain social distancing and continue to wear face coverings in public. Recommitting to those guidelines are important, she said, especially in the colder months when there could be more COVID-19 cases.
Ryan thinks there will be more cases because there are more businesses open and school has restarted. With more people interacting, it increases the likelihood there will be more cases.
"We still need to be mindful of all the precautions that we can take in terms of social distancing, face coverings and not gathering with large groups so that we can continue to have a handle on this as we reopen the economy and we reopen schools for educational purposes," Ryan said.
