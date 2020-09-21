'It was all hands on deck': Six months in, how Cayuga County responded to COVID-19 pandemic

Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the department, added: "We had tested elements of each plan as part of our public health preparedness grant deliverables. We were familiar with facilitating and going through and utilizing the plan as a resource but also implementing some of what we had tested was something that we had done quite often through different elements of each plan."

As COVID-19 became more of a problem in other parts of New York, Cayuga County took a proactive approach. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who is also serving as the acting county administrator, issued a state of emergency on March 14 — four days before the county confirmed its first case. Schools in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system, including all of Cayuga County's seven districts, closed for in-person classes.

A lot of factors went into the decision to issue that state of emergency, McNabb-Coleman said in a phone interview. She had been monitoring what was happening elsewhere in New York and she was concerned about what might happen in her home county.

"I'm not going to wait for other counties to act before we act in terms of our own residents," she said. "I figured it was just a matter of time, so I wasn't going to prolong it and worry about exposing our children in schools or other residents in other areas with exposure."