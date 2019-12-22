The Ithaca Tompkins Airport is now able to add international flights and the word 'international' to its name after a $34.8 million renovation effort.
The "modernization and expansion" work that nearly doubled the size of the passenger terminal and enhanced security measures was completed last week, announced airport and Tompkins County officials in a news release.
"Three years ago, we were wondering where we would find financial support to fix post-9/11 security issues in our aging terminal," said Airport Director Mike Hall in the release. "Then Governor Cuomo invested in a total makeover of the facility that raised it to world class standards and made it an International portal to our global market."
The facility, which is now called the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, added new gates, passenger boarding bridges and "more efficient passenger check-in and baggage handling," according to the release. A canopy over the front entrance was also constructed to shelter travelers from inclement weather.
You have free articles remaining.
The redevelopment project expanded the terminal and also added more seating, an indoor children's area, waiting areas with electronic charging stations, as well as more places to shop and buy food and beverages after security.
Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, federal funding and Tompkins County subsidized the renovations, according to the governor's office. City of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick thanked county leadership for their work and investment in the project.
"This much appreciated support from the State and the Governor has transformed the Tompkins County International Airport into a world class facility that is welcoming to visitors and local travelers alike," Myrick said in the release.