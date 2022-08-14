'It's a calling:' Auburn Police Department seeks applicants for civil service exam

A civil service exam is set next month for those interested in joining the Auburn Police Department, with the department and city hoping to see more applications for the test come in before the deadline.

Earlier this year, the City of Auburn Municipal Civil Service Commission announced an open competitive examination scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The application deadline is Thursday, Aug. 18. Assessments for reading comprehension, situational judgement and problem sensitivity and reasoning are all included in the written test. The listed salary ranges from $55,900 to $82,810, as those new salary ranges are a part of the APD's new contract approved in July.

Those applying need to be high school graduates or have an equivalency certificate from the New York State Education Department. Proof of education must be included with the application.

During an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday, City Manager Jeff Dygert mentioned the upcoming application deadline.

"Enrollment remains low for that test," he said. "I encourage anybody who may be interested in a career in law enforcement to at least ... try it out, take the test, see what happens."

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said Friday that 33 applications had been received, although he noted last-minute signups before the written exam deadline are common.

"I would love to see that application number in the hundreds," he said.

Slayton, who is familiar with the recruitment process since he was the APD's administrative lieutenant of planning and training before becoming chief in July 2021, said while those test results normally come back in December with a physical examination planned for early next year, the department is trying something different.

The physical test is currently planned for some time in October this year instead of next year. A lot of the police academies that recruits might go to for training if they pass the written and the physical tests often start in the early months of the year, Slayton continued. After applicants pass both examinations, a lengthy process of additional work needs to be done in "finding the best people," he said, including psychological interviews, polygraph tests, reaching out to applicants' references, etc. Holding those physical evaluations months earlier than usual is meant to give the APD more time to complete all of that background work.

"It's a little more work on our end, but we're willing to put in the time and effort to find the best qualified candidates," Slayton said.

Although the state is working on getting written exam results back to civil service agencies in New York sooner than normal, he said, he noted it is not expected that the September results will come in before the start of the physical tests targeted for the next month. If an applicant were to pass the physical exam but they didn't pass the written appraisal, that person wouldn't be considered further because they wouldn't be eligible to be on Auburn's civil service list.

The APD currently has five vacancies, with the agency budgeted for 68 sworn personnel total. Slayton noted that out of the department's 63 current personnel, one had been hired by Auburn but is in a police academy and is set to graduate Aug. 26. He said he gives the men and women of the APD credit for their work, "knowing that they're going to be at minimum staffing, but that doesn't affect how they do their job."

Slayton noted that due to a series of retirements over the last two to three years, the department contains a lot of younger people. Various efforts have been made to let people know about the incoming civil service test, such as the APD getting the word out through social media and a billboard on the Arterial.

No police academy start dates for next year have been officially announced yet, he said. APD recruits that successfully get through a police academy are assigned a training officer for 18 weeks of field training. Those who make it through every part of that training will be able to go out on their own.

The chief talked about why he feels people should consider joining the APD's ranks.

"We have a great department. We're young and very active right now. We do a lot within our community, we give back to our community. It's a calling, if anything," Slayton said. "If you know you want to do this job, you need to sign up and take the test and be a part of our team."

He said the department always wants the best candidates "because the community is going to benefit from that."

"We know we're short (on staff,) we know we need qualified candidates and we are looking for the best candidates to fill those positions," Slayton added.