'It's a struggle': Need for help in Cayuga County surges during COVID-19

Just after the sun set on Wednesday, Jan. 20, staff from the Auburn Rescue Mission bundled up and set out into the frigid dark to conduct the annual Point in Time Count.
The 24-hour effort, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, tallies the number of homeless people nationwide. Counters search for unsheltered people and combine them with the people in emergency shelters and other facilities. In Cayuga County, the Auburn Rescue Mission led the count in coordination with the Housing & Homeless Coalition of Central New York.
Gary Mann, program manager of the Auburn Rescue Mission, told The Citizen that he and his staff found two unsheltered homeless people this year. One agreed to take shelter, while the other warned the counters to stay away. They found signs of more people, Mann said, and they might have found them if they weren't restricted from using volunteers this year due to COVID-19. Having fewer counters also made the staff more cautious than usual about venturing too far into the woods, underpasses and other areas where Cayuga County's unsheltered people are traditionally found.
"(The pandemic) makes things a little more on edge," Mann added. "How close we get, there's a lot of hands-on stuff. The one guy, his legs were frozen. So it was hard getting him into the van."
Those two people joined 111 in shelters and other facilities in Cayuga County the night of the count. That's "a little" high compared to previous years, Mann said. He attributes the rise to the economic devastation of COVID-19 — but not in the way one may expect. With an eviction moratorium in effect since March 2020, there aren't many more homeless people, just fewer housing options for them.
If that moratorium should expire anytime soon, however, Mann is afraid next year's Point in Time Count could produce a significantly higher number. Because housing, for now, is one of the only ways people haven't been financially gutted by the pandemic. Between fear of the virus and government orders to slow its spread, whole swaths of the economy have been on life support for the past 10 months. In Cayuga County, the unemployment rate exploded to 15.3% in April and didn't drop back below double digits until August. The rate was 5.7% in December, a point higher than a year prior.
The Auburn Rescue Mission is just one of many local human services providers that are working through the resulting hardship. Several of them, when contacted by The Citizen, described similar trends since COVID-19 began. They've seen more faces, most of them new. Some walked through the door immediately, others waited until they exhausted their savings. But they all needed help.
"No one in the world knows how to deal with something like this," Mann said. "If you're someone who thought you had everything all together, the pandemic has shown you that you probably don't."
The Cayuga County Department of Social Services, for instance, received more applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2020 (3,303) than 2019 (2,626) or 2018 (3,128). Last year's number could have been higher, too, said Phil Bauso, the department's director of SNAP, Temporary Assistance and Medicaid. That's because the extra unemployment insurance benefits available in the spring and summer made many households ineligible for SNAP. Temporary Assistance applications decreased last year, but Bauso believes that's also due to the eviction moratorium.
The county's director of community services, Ray Bizzari, believes SNAP has seen a sharper increase than other services in part because of COVID-19's disruption of schooling. Without children receiving their regular weekday lunches, parents have footed bigger grocery bills. But Bizzari praised the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for streamlining the application process by removing in-person interviews and other barriers to the department's services. That way they're not just more accessible, they're safer at a time when people are reluctant to go out in public.
Still, it's not that much easier to ask for help by phone than it is in person, Bizzari said.
"Folks have been sobbing on the phone," he said. "Especially if they've never had to receive benefits before."
The abundance of food giveaways in the late spring and summer — which also had low barriers to access — likely decreased the demand for more formal assistance during that time, said CAP Cayuga/Seneca Executive Director Laurie Piccolo. The agency's mobile food pantry made 444 deliveries in March compared to 95 the same month a year prior, but it wasn't until fall that the number spiked again. The agency did its part to encourage the surge, expanding the pool of eligible pantry recipients from people with disabilities and mental illness to those isolating due to the pandemic.
Like the Department of Social Services, CAP Cayuga/Seneca has seen its food services increase more than any other during COVID-19. But Piccolo is concerned the end of the eviction moratorium would spread that heightened demand to some of the agency's other services, like the Home Emergency Assistance Program (in partnership with the county) and its many homeless assistance programs.
"There's a demand, but yet there isn't a demand," Piccolo said. "We're forecasting certain services where the demand is going to be great when it comes to a head, or when the economy opens up more."
The Auburn Hunger Task Force experienced the same fall surge, organizer Kimberly Patch said. Its Monday and Tuesday soup kitchens at S-K American Legion Post No. 1324 went from about 85 mouths to 140 in the span of a week in December, she said. The task force, which was formed after First Love Ministries closed its soup kitchen and food pantry in late 2019, has also faced difficulty recruiting volunteers. Piccolo said CAP has the same problem, as many of the people who gave their time to the mobile food pantry before the pandemic were elderly, and therefore vulnerable to the virus.
"It's a struggle," Patch said. "It's a struggle for the people who need the services and it's a struggle for the people who provide them."
December also saw Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County asked to provide holiday cheer to more families than last year. The group provided gifts to 173 children through its Holiday Helper Project in 2020 compared to 124 in 2019, founder Meeghan Seastrom said. The group's food and personal care pantry served many more people this year, too, even though it was closed in April and June.
"We are glad to be an additional source of help in our community so that we don't have people going hungry or being unable to provide holiday gifts for their children," Seastrom said.
The story is the same at the Auburn Salvation Army. Its corps officer, Maj. Carmen Campbell, said the downtown Auburn location has stayed busy since last March. The Thursday, Friday and Sunday soup kitchen has served 900 to 1,100 people a month, the weekday food pantry has served 250 families a month, and the monthly produce giveaway has served 200 families each time it's taken place.
The stimulus relief checks from the government in April and January briefly lowered those numbers, Campbell said. But many of the homeless people who use the Auburn Salvation Army's services didn't receive the checks. And even those who did receive them, or those who had savings to ride out the first months of the pandemic, eventually showed up at the door.
Like other human services providers in Cayuga County, Campbell is concerned how many more people could come to the Auburn Salvation Army for help if the eviction moratorium expires. It's been a dam against the historic torrent of adversity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — and without it, an already bad situation would become catastrophically worse.
"That's been a salvation for them, until the day when they don't extend it anymore," Campbell said. "That's when we're going to see a lot more people come in."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.