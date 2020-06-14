'It's incredible': Skaneateles protest sees large, peaceful turnout

“My dad and my grandfather would be very pleased and very proud and very happy to see you today,” she said, as the crowd stood and clapped.

Ednita Wright, a professor of human services and teacher education at Onondaga Community College, noted that Tubman could've passed through Skaneateles on her way to Canada from her Auburn home.

“Her life and radical action are what has given me the courage to believe that these times of death and sadness will lead us closer to freedom,” she said.

Wright, a Syracuse resident, said she gets nervous taking her mother out to eat in Skaneateles. They anticipate being scrutinized or hearing racist comments. She felt there were “too many eyes watching” her as she walked through the village.

“I don’t usually feel comfortable here. This is a different kind of day,” she said.

Osborne felt lucky in some ways to grow up in Skaneateles. But she still suffered from a lack of racial diversity. The Drexel University student recalled her discomfort while learning about slavery in middle school as classmates made racist comments to her.