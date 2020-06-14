'It's incredible': Skaneateles protest sees large, peaceful turnout

SKANEATELES — A new group called Skaneateles for Social Justice began organizing Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest just two weeks ago. On the day of the event, the crowd didn’t stop growing until it was time to march.
From noon to 1 p.m., cars steadily filled up the the Austin Park parking lot and then spilled onto the grass as about 300 protesters gathered for a march through the Village of Skaneateles to the Clift Park gazebo. There, residents spoke about experiencing racism while visiting or growing up in Skaneateles, a predominantly white lakeside town.
Protests like the peaceful one in Skaneateles have ignited across the country in past weeks after a Minneapolis police officer fatally knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a black man, for almost nine minutes in May.
Madie Rhoad, an organizer, said she expected Sunday's crowd to consist mostly of family, friends and anyone else who wanted to join. Then, over 500 people responded to the event on Facebook.
“I wasn’t expecting this many people. It’s incredible just to see all these people coming together and supporting us,” Rhoad said.
The other organizers, Lily Datz, Cecilia Marrinan, Channa Barnes, Zoe Osborne, Hope Glowacki and Lucas Rathgeb, were busy Sunday afternoon orchestrating donations to Syracuse Black Lives Matter and getting protesters lined up.
Osborne added that the original Facebook post describing the event racked up thousands of views.
“Just looking out now, it’s kind of unreal,” she said, gesturing to the people filing in minutes before the protest was set to begin.
The organizers were happy with the 30 people who were there at 12:30 p.m., half an hour before the event began. But Osborne said people from Auburn, Syracuse and Camillus kept coming.
“It’s kind of crazy. We’re really grateful,” she said.
A Skaneateles police vehicle cleared the way for protesters to walk through residential streets between Austin Park and the commercial shopping strip along Genesee Street and Skaneateles Lake.
Those at the front led chants of “this is what democracy looks like” and “stand up, fight back” as people looked on in support or displayed signs of their own from the sidewalks. Separate chants broke out toward the middle of the march.
The march concluded at Clift Park, where speeches were scheduled to take place at the gazebo. To begin the next portion of the demonstration, Westminster Manor Executive Director Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson sang the Negro National Anthem as she did for Auburn’s demonstration.
Judy Bryant, Harriet Tubman’s great-great grandniece, addressed the crowd with some emotional impromptu remarks. She said her father built the gazebo they were speaking from.
“My dad and my grandfather would be very pleased and very proud and very happy to see you today,” she said, as the crowd stood and clapped.
Ednita Wright, a professor of human services and teacher education at Onondaga Community College, noted that Tubman could've passed through Skaneateles on her way to Canada from her Auburn home.
“Her life and radical action are what has given me the courage to believe that these times of death and sadness will lead us closer to freedom,” she said.
Wright, a Syracuse resident, said she gets nervous taking her mother out to eat in Skaneateles. They anticipate being scrutinized or hearing racist comments. She felt there were “too many eyes watching” her as she walked through the village.
“I don’t usually feel comfortable here. This is a different kind of day,” she said.
Osborne felt lucky in some ways to grow up in Skaneateles. But she still suffered from a lack of racial diversity. The Drexel University student recalled her discomfort while learning about slavery in middle school as classmates made racist comments to her.
“I never thought twice about how toxic and diminishing these comments truly were and I never saw how badly these comments attributed to how I saw myself moving forward,” Osborne said.
Marrinan discussed how she left Skaneateles High School after ninth grade to attend St. Paul’s Boarding School in New Hampshire.
“There was a time I did not feel embraced here,” she said.
At the boarding school, she found a more diverse student body, bonded with other black girls, joined clubs and was able to process the racism she experienced while in school in Skaneateles.
Marrinan said she was called the n-word at 6 years old and that classmates would wear clothes with the Confederate flag, post offensive things online and commit microaggressions targeted toward black people.
“I could not grapple with why I felt so uncomfortable in a town that in my eyes was perfect,” she said.
She said she was proud to march for the black people who died at “the hands of racism,” including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Tamir Rice. She also stressed that she told her stories to urge action from her predominantly white community.
“Our country is on fire and we must work collectively with all races in order to extinguish the flames,” Marrinan said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
