'It's just a tragedy': Auburn's Ukrainian community reacts to invasion

Nataliia Shynkarenko went to bed last night wondering how she would tell her daughters.

Shynkarenko, who emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine in 2012 and now lives in Auburn, told her 4- and 6-year-old in recent weeks that her home country was surrounded by "bad guys."

This morning, when her daughters woke up, Shynkarenko told them that those bad guys had invaded.

"Nobody really believed something like this would happen, a real invasion on this scale," Shynkarenko told The Citizen on Thursday. "It's just a tragedy."

Shynkarenko was born in 1990 in the settlement of Kozelets, about an hour's drive from the Eastern European country's capital of Kyiv. Her mother, siblings and other friends and family still reside in Ukraine, and she has been in regular contact with them as Russian forces began invading the country early Thursday. Her brother is in Ukraine's military reserves, which were activated this week.

Everyone Shynkarenko has spoken to since the invasion, throughout the country, told her they've heard explosions, she said. They're safe, for now.

"I'm very scared for my country and its sovereignty, its independence, but also for the safety of my family," she said. "Everyone woke up to this chaos. It's just unprecedented."

Growing up in Kozelets, whose climate is similar to Auburn's, Shynkarenko was surrounded by beautiful countryside and friendly people, she said. When she was 10, her family hired an English tutor for her. They paid for the lessons by selling fruits and vegetables they grew on their modest property, something she helped with as a child.

Shynkarenko came to the U.S. to study applied ecology at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. She then met her husband, and together they started their family in Auburn. She's grateful for the peace here, she said, but she hopes that doesn't lead people in the community to ignore what's happening in Ukraine, or say it's not important.

"To me, in this day and age, nothing is far away. We're all so close to each other," she said. "I hope for America's support in condemning this kind of action."

According to U.S. Census estimates, Shynkarenko is one of 1,777 Cayuga County residents with Ukrainian ancestry, or 2.3% of the population — the highest percentage of any county in the state.

Many of those residents live in the northwest part of Auburn, near the Ukrainian National Club and SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church on Washington Street. The city's first wave of Ukrainian immigrants came in the 1880s, according to The Citizen archives. Another wave, escaping Russian persecution, followed in the 1920s, and another in the 1940s and 1950s after World War II.

There haven't been many recent Ukrainian immigrants like Shynkarenko, said the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic of SS. Peter & Paul. Today, he told The Citizen, the church's congregation consists of about 140 families, down from its peak of about 1,000 people in the 1960s and 1970s. Still, until COVID-19, the church hosted a Ukrainian Heritage Festival that drew big crowds each summer.

A native of Romania, Colopelnic grew up a quarter-mile from the Ukrainian border. He was appointed to SS. Peter & Paul in 2012, but his father and many friends still live in the area, he said.

Colopenic is opening the church from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day this week for people to pray for Ukraine. A service will also be held there at 6 tonight, and the whole Auburn community is welcome.

"We ask everyone to pray for peace in Ukraine and the world," he said. "We believe goodness will prevail, because goodness is stronger than evil."

Local events • A prayer service for Ukraine will be held at 6 tonight at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn. All are welcome. • The United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora, will host a special prayer and ring its bells for the people of Ukraine at noon Friday, Feb. 25.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.