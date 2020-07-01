'It's just crazy': Auburn's historic Willard Chapel hit by COVID-19 on all sides

"We honestly didn't feel it was right," she said. "And we're not sure how many people we could sell tickets to, and how many people could be in Sacred Heart."

The chapel has also been losing revenue from the office space it rents there. Longtime tenant the Friends of Hospice Thrift Shop has vacated its two spaces, and tenant Gaston-Moore Photography is staying rent-free as its own business tries to survive. That leaves the SCAT Van as the chapel's only source of rent, Walker said.

Meanwhile, the chapel's volunteers, most older and therefore more vulnerable to the coronavirus, have been hesitant about returning there, Walker continued. But she's nonetheless thankful for them, the committee's board of directors and others who have helped guide the nonprofit through the pandemic by advising on financial planning, safety, maintenance and other matters.

"It's just crazy," she said of the situation. "It's unbelievable how the dominoes fell, with one financial door after another closing."

Walker isn't optimistic that situation will change anytime soon, either.

She thinks bus tours will take the longest to come back, as they're not socially distant by nature and their passengers also skew older.