'It's painful': Coronavirus stops Cayuga County tourism in its tracks

Normally, tourism in Cayuga County would be ramping up in April and May as marinas and campgrounds open.

But now the county is surveying financial damage to local businesses, arts and entertainment and cultural attractions caused by bans to non-essential travel across New York State due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Tourism Office, will update the Cayuga County Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee on their findings from a survey, during the committee's Wednesday meeting, which will be live-streamed at 5:30 p.m. on the county's YouTube channel.

The survey focused on gauging where businesses saw themselves in three months, as well as the impacts to finances and labor they've already sustained. Though Kuhl knows the extent of the revenue loss won't be understood for a while, seeing the results from more than 100 respondents is "painful."

In her report to legislators, Kuhl notes that the central New York and Finger Lakes regions are well-poised to begin gradually reopening soon. However, she said even if 100% of tourism comes back to the area by July — which she stressed would not happen — a lot of businesses would still not reach their usual end-of-year goals.