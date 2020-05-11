'It's painful': Coronavirus stops Cayuga County tourism in its tracks

Normally, tourism in Cayuga County would be ramping up in April and May as marinas and campgrounds open.
But now the county is surveying financial damage to local businesses, arts and entertainment and cultural attractions caused by bans to non-essential travel across New York State due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Tourism Office, will update the Cayuga County Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee on their findings from a survey, during the committee's Wednesday meeting, which will be live-streamed at 5:30 p.m. on the county's YouTube channel.
The survey focused on gauging where businesses saw themselves in three months, as well as the impacts to finances and labor they've already sustained. Though Kuhl knows the extent of the revenue loss won't be understood for a while, seeing the results from more than 100 respondents is "painful."
In her report to legislators, Kuhl notes that the central New York and Finger Lakes regions are well-poised to begin gradually reopening soon. However, she said even if 100% of tourism comes back to the area by July — which she stressed would not happen — a lot of businesses would still not reach their usual end-of-year goals.
Kuhl described one of her office's recent initiatives, #OurCayuga, as a way to express pride in what the county has to offer and potentially raise awareness of local businesses among permanent residents.
Once Cayuga County is able to receive visitors again, Kuhl said, "We will be more aware of our own products and therefore we'll be able to be better ambassadors of our home for the visitors that will come in."
The months of June, July and August usually see the highest number of visitors to the county, she said, while a plethora of fall foliage keeps people coming during the autumn months.
Kuhl said there's still the expectation that surviving local businesses and restaurants will bounce back as people are able to move freely again, potentially toward late summer and fall. But Kuhl said that's uncertain until they get to that point.
The current challenge is how to adapt to meet health concerns the public may have after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, like having more private entertainment and dining options, she said.
Some Auburn attractions have been adjusting to capitalize on virtual experiences. The Auburn Public Theater has streamed events on Facebook Live, and the city is exploring alternative options for a slew of postponed summer events that normally draw large crowds.
While some destinations with educational missions may be able to adjust in that way, Kuhl doubted that normal travel and cultural opportunities will translate to an online format.
"Tourism is just not a virtual thing," she said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
