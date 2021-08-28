'It's really heartwarming': Weedsport fundraiser honors fallen first responders

McLoud is one of the reasons why Wayne and Dillon feel strongly about honoring fallen first responders and wanted to get Running 4 Heroes involved in the event. Wayne, who noted that Zechariah ran in honor of McLoud in 2019, said he was happy to see so many people at the event. Saturday's event is meant to honor all fallen first responders, including McLoud. Though the Fireman's Field Days fundraiser from the Weedsport department couldn't be held last year or this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayne said he would like to hold the run again next year and hold it with the field days.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and first responders, such as members of the Fleming Fire Department, were also at the event. Dillon said it was "truly amazing to see how well such a small community comes together to support" the fire department and fallen first responders. He also thanked Zechariah and Running 4 Heroes for coming out to Weedsport.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's really heartwarming to see that there are youth out there who support first responders," Dillon said.