'It's somber': With no NY State Fair this year, Waffner plans for 2021

GEDDES — The midway is empty. Food stands are vacant. Barns lack animals. Concert areas are quiet.
Thursday would've been the eve of the first 18-day New York State Fair. Opening day was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.
For the first time since World War II, the fairgrounds in Geddes won't host the state fair. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in July that the fair has been canceled.
The fairgrounds are usually bustling in the days leading up to the fair. That wasn't the case Thursday. For Troy Waffner, director of the New York State Fair, it's a different experience. Usually, he is working long days to prepare for the fair. But this year, the fairgrounds will be a quiet place.
"It's somber for everybody who works here because this is what we work for all year long is to get the fair set up, the tents and the vendors and the midway going and then open it up what would've been (Friday)," Waffner said.
He added, "It's also a serious moment because you understand, without the fair, the impact that the pandemic has had all across the country and certainly all across New York."
The fair's cancellation does give Waffner and his team more time to plan for an 18-day fair, which he acknowledged is an advantage. He knows that after a lost fair in 2020, Cuomo will want "the biggest and best fair ever" next year.
There are early plans for the 2021 fair, including more music — there will be at least one national touring act nightly at the Experience Stage, Waffner said — and other grounds entertainment.
With an 18-day slate, Waffner wants to ensure the fair offers an array of entertainment options so that it isn't the same on the first day as it is on the last.
"You really want every day to be different, to really draw people here and then draw them back," he said.
Beyond the entertainment, Waffner also wants to make sure there are animals in the barns for that 18-day run. More competitions could be added to the fair's already large lineup of contests.
There are fundamentals Waffner has to consider, too. Employees won't work every day of the fair, so they will maneuver the scheduling to allow for off days.
"It's going to be a huge effort, but it's going to be a great effort," he said. "I think people are going to be surprised. Eighteen days is going to be 18 days packed full of fun and different things to see and do."
