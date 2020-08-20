'It's somber': With no NY State Fair this year, Waffner plans for 2021

The fair's cancellation does give Waffner and his team more time to plan for an 18-day fair, which he acknowledged is an advantage. He knows that after a lost fair in 2020, Cuomo will want "the biggest and best fair ever" next year.

There are early plans for the 2021 fair, including more music — there will be at least one national touring act nightly at the Experience Stage, Waffner said — and other grounds entertainment.

With an 18-day slate, Waffner wants to ensure the fair offers an array of entertainment options so that it isn't the same on the first day as it is on the last.

"You really want every day to be different, to really draw people here and then draw them back," he said.

Beyond the entertainment, Waffner also wants to make sure there are animals in the barns for that 18-day run. More competitions could be added to the fair's already large lineup of contests.

There are fundamentals Waffner has to consider, too. Employees won't work every day of the fair, so they will maneuver the scheduling to allow for off days.

"It's going to be a huge effort, but it's going to be a great effort," he said. "I think people are going to be surprised. Eighteen days is going to be 18 days packed full of fun and different things to see and do."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

