Kiff Scholl had just scored one of biggest roles of his career when the SAG-AFTRA strike began this summer.

The Auburn native is part of the third season of cultishly popular Netflix show "I Think You Should Leave," playing a neighbor at odds with a fellow ponytailed man (Will Forte of "Saturday Night Live"). Scholl booked the role by hiring a theatrical agent, a move he made to regain momentum lost to COVID-19. His recent work also includes a 2022 Super Bowl commercial for Expedia with Ewan McGregor.

The third season of "I Think You Should Leave" premiered May 30. On July 14, Scholl and the other 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA went on strike due to a multifaceted labor dispute with producers.

However, Scholl's compensation for "I Think You Should Leave" is an example of why the entertainers are striking. He told The Citizen he made 40 times as much from his Expedia commercial, where he had no lines, as he did from his speaking part opposite a marquee name like Forte. That's because Netflix and other streaming services pay little to no residuals — not even to those marquee names.

"I purposely held off until I turned 50 to pursue a theatrical agent," Scholl said over the phone Friday from Los Angeles. "What I didn't know was I was fighting and waiting patiently for terrible pay. The prestige is great, and I love people stopping me on the street because they recognize me from the show. It's fun and rewarding to make someone happy. But the money is embarrassing."

The SAG-AFTRA strike coincides with one by the 11,500-member Writers Guild of America that began May 2. A new rate for calculating residual payments from streaming content is a demand of both strikes, as is protection against the increasing use of artificial intelligence in writing and production. Both guilds are negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Producers have also been using AI to capture the likenesses of actors and generate performances from them at will, and Scholl is especially concerned about the implications of that practice for voice actors. While that makes AI "a legit threat" to the entertainment industry, he said, he's confident it will never generate scripts or performances good enough to completely replace writers and actors.

"You'll eventually be able to see the plagiarism and feel the lack of soul," he said. "Maybe some films will be made with that kind of technology, but I think they'll be laughing stocks."

Less optimistic is writer Zack Ford, a native of Skaneateles.

Like Scholl, Ford was riding high when the strikes began, having sold the hit thriller "Watcher" at the Sundance Film Festival last year. Production on another two of his projects has been postponed.

Ford told The Citizen he believes producers could see AI as too lucrative to negotiate any limits on its use with the guilds. The result, he said, is a "dire" situation for writers and actors.

"In the way mass production and homogenized farming practices sucked the nutrients out of vegetables in the supermarket, that's what I think AI is going to do to art," Ford said in an email on Tuesday. "It'll make an abundance of product available for consumption, but that product will be more insipid, all in the name of convenience and profit."

Ford and Scholl have picketed in Los Angeles this summer, highlighting what they said is maybe the biggest misconception about the strikes. While the sign-waving and speeches of celebrities have gotten most of the public's attention, the vast majority of SAG-AFTRA and WGA members are lower- or middle-class. They're facing the loss of housing and health insurance, Ford said, not more millions.

Ford would guess 90% of the members of each guild even work a second job. Indeed, since the pandemic, Scholl has begun designing a board game, Dogville, that he presented at Strategicon last weekend. Players adopt dogs and send them off to work, he said. He expects the guilds will prevail and he'll be back to work himself eventually, but until then he'll be fighting on the picket line.

"We're fighting for something really important, and sitting at home waiting for it to happen because (SAG-AFTRA President) Fran Drescher finally convinced them just isn't enough," Scholl said.

"We're not going to give up. It's too unfair."