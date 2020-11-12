'I've been waiting so long': Hunter Dinerant in Auburn reopens

"I'm really hoping they can come out and support us," she said. "Whether they come in or they get takeout, it doesn't really matter. We're trying our hardest to stay open."

Reopening the diner, however, wasn't as easy as turning the lights on. The Juhls lost thousands of dollars of food when the breaker for their freezers shut off, and all of their soda expired. In addition to restocking, they also have to replace some freezers and repair the dishwasher. That, along with the credit card terminal not working, forced the restaurant to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays should begin on Friday, Rachael said. She and Bill just ask the community to be patient with them.

Some of the customers who've been waiting since March to eat at the Hunter Dinerant again were there Wednesday morning. One, David Brewer, told The Citizen he's been coming to the restaurant since he was a child. He would see movies at the Palace Theater and come for coffee and pie, which cost $1.35 at the time. Fresh off his first burger melt in months, Brewer said he was glad to be back.

"I've been waiting so long," he said. "It's been a long time."