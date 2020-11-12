'I've been waiting so long': Hunter Dinerant in Auburn reopens

AUBURN — Standing out from the November gloom on Wednesday morning was a sight unseen since March: The red neon letters of the Hunter Dinerant sign were lit up.
After seven and a half months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the downtown diner was serving customers once again.
Owners Rachael and Bill Juhl closed the restaurant indefinitely March 23, days after New York state limited all bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery.
Those businesses were given the green light to reopen, under the state's COVID-19 guidance, in June. And as summer turned to fall, the Juhls felt it was time to reopen the dinerant, too.
Thursday at the restaurant's counter, Rachael told The Citizen she's received thousands of messages since its closure, asking her and Bill to bring back the Auburn institution and its fries and gravy.
"I'm really hoping they can come out and support us," she said. "Whether they come in or they get takeout, it doesn't really matter. We're trying our hardest to stay open."
Reopening the diner, however, wasn't as easy as turning the lights on. The Juhls lost thousands of dollars of food when the breaker for their freezers shut off, and all of their soda expired. In addition to restocking, they also have to replace some freezers and repair the dishwasher. That, along with the credit card terminal not working, forced the restaurant to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays should begin on Friday, Rachael said. She and Bill just ask the community to be patient with them.
The owners of the Hunter Dinerant were optimistic on March 15.
Some of the customers who've been waiting since March to eat at the Hunter Dinerant again were there Wednesday morning. One, David Brewer, told The Citizen he's been coming to the restaurant since he was a child. He would see movies at the Palace Theater and come for coffee and pie, which cost $1.35 at the time. Fresh off his first burger melt in months, Brewer said he was glad to be back.
"I've been waiting so long," he said. "It's been a long time."
But Rachael hasn't had time to savor being open and seeing her regular customers again. Despite many 20-hour days of work, there's still more to do, she said, her voice hoarse after hours of cleaning and sanding. For her, it's been closer to a year and a half away from the steel railcar diner. Bill stepped in to run it last winter while she cared for her mother, who passed away in February in Florida.
The pandemic has created more work at the restaurant, too. Only four of its 16 employees came back, as the Juhls encouraged them to find other jobs during the downtime if they wanted. Old or new, though, the employees have additional cleaning responsibilities now, and need to wear masks. Rachael said she also plans to buy two air filtration units for the diner as soon as they're available.
Enforcing social distancing is another new responsibility.
Customers seat themselves at the diner, which has a capacity of 49, so Rachael has already had to ask people occupying neighboring booths to spread out, she said. They're also asked to sit on every other stool in order to meet the state's 50% capacity requirement. And some older customers have had trouble remembering to put their masks back on when standing, so she has to remind them.
"We don't want to discourage people from coming in," Rachael said. "But we want them to stay safe, too."
Just as the pandemic has created a new world in which the Hunter Dinerant reopens, so has the election of the country's next president: Joe Biden.
His connection to the diner is well-known in the community. In 1966, he married Neilia Hunter, then a fellow student at Syracuse University and the daughter of the restaurant's namesake owners, Robert and Louise Hunter. Neilia, along with her and Joe's daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident in 1972. But he and their sons, Hunter and Beau, continued regularly visiting the diner, most recently in 2014.
Since buying the restaurant in 2011, the Juhls have celebrated that connection. A picture from that 2014 visit of them with Joe and Beau, who passed away from cancer the following year, hung inside.
Recently, however, the Juhls have received harassment due to Biden's presidential campaign and victory, Rachael said. She was even afraid to hang the picture of him and Beau in the diner again. But she plans to, along with pictures of Robert and Louise, the restaurant's 1951 trucking to its Genesee Street location and other scenes from Auburn over the years.
Because, Rachael explained, the diner's connection to Biden and his family isn't political. It's history.
"It's part of the family of Hunter's," she said. "He's part of this place and always will be."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
