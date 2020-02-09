James Twyman brings St. Francis of Assisi to life in Auburn performance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Part of his performance revolves around the saint's influence: how he's noted as an inspiration for the Renaissance and that Vladimir Lenin, an atheist, once praised the saint.

To attendee Nancy Gallagher, there were a lot of modern lessons to be learned from the message St. Francis had for the people of his own time.

"We are in that chaotic state, like in those times," she said. "Everything comes around again, so if the Renaissance is coming we need to hear this message now."

She also felt Twyman's dedication to trusting others and traveling without money was a reminder to value love over material items. "At my age, I'm thinking, how am I going to get rid of all this stuff? Then I also have to say, why did I think I needed all this stuff?" Gallagher said.

Kim Guzalak and Anita Grosso, Auburn-area residents, weren't sure what to expect from the show but said it was better than they imagined.

"His words drew me right in," Grosso said.

They both repeated a mantra from the performance they found particularly inspiring: "Stay simple. Stay humble. Stay awake." Guzalak even wrote the message down and said she was taking the sentiment with her.

"I feel like we're part of something so much bigger, to be here in this little space. If everyone could just let their little light shine. Each individual could just grow and grow," Guzalak said.

