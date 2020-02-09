James Twyman brings St. Francis of Assisi to life in Auburn performance

AUBURN — The Peace Troubadour, as James Twyman is known, made a stop in Auburn Sunday afternoon.
Twyman, a Franciscan and peace organizer, came to the Carriage House Theater to perform his one-man musical "Brother Sun, Sister Moon," which is based on the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Twyman is taking the musical on a cross-country tour, starting in Portland and ending later this month with off-Broadway performances in New York City. But he decided to travel how St. Francis would've — without money and depending on the kindness of strangers to get by.
"The joke is that we're penniless but I think I've gained about three or four pounds on this trip because everyone's taking such good care of us," he said. "It's a lot of work, but it's pretty effortless because everyone is really showing up."
Instead of leaving the theater immediately after the performance, much of the audience stayed behind to mingle with each other in the venue, line up for a cup of soup and talk with Twyman.
"It's brilliant in that not only is he portraying the story but that he's kind of living it in real life," said Michael Wayne, a Saratoga Springs resident who watched the show.
Wayne was also interested by the historical elements of the performance. Twyman tells the story of St. Francis as the saint himself, by dressing like a Franciscan friar and incorporating songs like the Prayer of St. Francis.
Part of his performance revolves around the saint's influence: how he's noted as an inspiration for the Renaissance and that Vladimir Lenin, an atheist, once praised the saint.
To attendee Nancy Gallagher, there were a lot of modern lessons to be learned from the message St. Francis had for the people of his own time.
"We are in that chaotic state, like in those times," she said. "Everything comes around again, so if the Renaissance is coming we need to hear this message now."
She also felt Twyman's dedication to trusting others and traveling without money was a reminder to value love over material items. "At my age, I'm thinking, how am I going to get rid of all this stuff? Then I also have to say, why did I think I needed all this stuff?" Gallagher said.
Kim Guzalak and Anita Grosso, Auburn-area residents, weren't sure what to expect from the show but said it was better than they imagined.
"His words drew me right in," Grosso said.
They both repeated a mantra from the performance they found particularly inspiring: "Stay simple. Stay humble. Stay awake." Guzalak even wrote the message down and said she was taking the sentiment with her.
"I feel like we're part of something so much bigger, to be here in this little space. If everyone could just let their little light shine. Each individual could just grow and grow," Guzalak said.
