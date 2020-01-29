Japanese TV crew in Auburn filming piece on crows

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In November, I got an email from a representative of a Japanese news program. They wanted to know about our crows.

That email led to a visit this week from a crew with the program, "Mr. Sunday," which airs Sunday nights on Fuji Television Network. The crew arrived Sunday and will be in Auburn through Friday.

The crew is filming a piece, about 20 to 30 minutes in length, that will air in early March, director Junya Ueno told me through an interpreter Monday. The piece will include not only footage of our city's notorious crow population, but also interviews with local residents on the street. The crew is particularly interested in their thoughts on sharing our city with the crows.

Ueno said this piece was inspired by one he filmed last year in the northern city of Aomori, where crows have been a growing problem for 20 years. Caws, strewn trash, poop — sound familiar?

However, Ueno has been fascinated to learn that some Auburnians do appreciate the thousands of crows here. In Aomori, and other urban centers in Japan, almost everyone hates the ominous bird. Women, especially, consider them bad luck, Ueno said. That's partly because of fairy tales in Japan where crows are forces of evil, he continued.

"In Japan, nobody appreciates the crows," he said.

