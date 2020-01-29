Japanese TV crew in Auburn filming piece on crows

In November, I got an email from a representative of a Japanese news program. They wanted to know about our crows.
That email led to a visit this week from a crew with the program, "Mr. Sunday," which airs Sunday nights on Fuji Television Network. The crew arrived Sunday and will be in Auburn through Friday.
The crew is filming a piece, about 20 to 30 minutes in length, that will air in early March, director Junya Ueno told me through an interpreter Monday. The piece will include not only footage of our city's notorious crow population, but also interviews with local residents on the street. The crew is particularly interested in their thoughts on sharing our city with the crows.
Ueno said this piece was inspired by one he filmed last year in the northern city of Aomori, where crows have been a growing problem for 20 years. Caws, strewn trash, poop — sound familiar?
However, Ueno has been fascinated to learn that some Auburnians do appreciate the thousands of crows here. In Aomori, and other urban centers in Japan, almost everyone hates the ominous bird. Women, especially, consider them bad luck, Ueno said. That's partly because of fairy tales in Japan where crows are forces of evil, he continued.
"In Japan, nobody appreciates the crows," he said.
It's become an Auburn cliché to say, but every winter evening, the city's skyline looks like…
People in Aomori have another reason for hating crows. A waste processing center lies outside the city, Ueno said, so the birds wreak havoc on trash there. With the piece he's filming, the director wants to explore whether Auburn has the same problem, and if so, how the city addresses it. One solution that's proven effective in Japan is moving trash collection to evenings, he said.
The "Mr. Sunday" crew is also testing whether Japan's crows can communicate with America's. The crew includes Naoki Tsukahara, a bird expert, who interviewed me for the piece on Wednesday. He told me Japan's crows are bigger, so their caws are lower-pitched. But he's waiting until he collects and evaluates audio of our crows to conclude anything else.
Ueno said the crew is also interviewing Superintendent of Public Works Mike Talbot, whose department conducts the hazing measures that disperse Auburn's crow roosts. Another subject is Kevin J. McGowan of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in Ithaca, who has observed Auburn's crows and other populations across the state for more than two decades.
I interviewed both Talbot and McGowan for a feature about Auburn's crows last March, "Black Skies, White Sidewalks." Ueno told me that Auburn and Springfield, Ohio, were among the crow-heavy American cities he researched while planning his piece. He ultimately decided to bring the "Mr. Sunday" crew to Auburn after reading the auburnpub.com feature, he said.
I know some people in Auburn don't appreciate our crows. But they led to our city being featured on the other side of the world, a cultural bond formed through one natural phenomenon.
And I do appreciate that.
(Note: The episode of "Mr. Sunday" featuring Auburn and its crows won't be available online, but I will be in contact with the program about making it viewable here somehow. Stay tuned.)
