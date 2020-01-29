Jar full of donations to charity stolen from Auburn restaurant

Police in Auburn are looking for a man who stole a jar of charitable donations off the counter at a downtown restaurant.

A man entered Mesa Grande Tequeria on Genesee Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday and waited for employees to leave the area near the cash register before putting the jar under his coat and walking out, police said in a news release Wednesday morning. The jar contained about $200 in donations for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which supports research into childhood cancers.

The Auburn Police Department said the suspect is a man in his 20s and may be Hispanic. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with black hair, dark eyes, a faint mustache and a chinstrap-type beard. He was wearing dark pants, black sneakers and a flat-brimmed baseball hat with five-point leaf outlined in red, yellow and green.

He left the restaurant and headed eastbound on Genesee Street, police said.

The APD is asking anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the theft to call police at (315) 253-3231, email investigating officer Anthony Spinelli at anthony.spinelli@auburnny.gov or message the department at facebook.com/auburnnypd.

Mesa Grande manager Kelli Scott, a supporter of the St. Baldrick's Foundation, is continuing to gather donations for a head-shaving fundraising event in Syracuse in March.

