JCPenney store at Fingerlakes Mall to close; one of seven upstate, including DestinyUSA

The Auburn-area JCPenney at Fingerlakes Mall will be closing, one of 154 store closures announced Thursday as part of the company's bankruptcy plans.

JCPenney was one of the Aurelius mall's original tenants when it opened in 1980. The company also announced it is closing six other upstate New York locations, including in DestinyUSA in Syracuse. The other locations closing in New York include Batavia, Canandaigua, New Hartford, Oswego and Rome.

Parent company J.C. Penney Co. announced in a press release Thursday that it had "taken the first step in implementing its store optimization strategy. Following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic, JCPenney identified the first phase of 154 store closures."

The company said store closing sales will begin at the 154 locations. Closing sales for the first round of closures are expected to take 10 to 16 weeks to complete. Retail stories in central New York only recently were allowed to be open for in-store shopping, a measure that was allowed when the region entered the second phase of the state coronavirus economic reopening plan.