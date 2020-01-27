Jeep stolen, burglaries reported at three Cayuga County locations
CRIME

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police launched a joint investigation after burglaries occurred at three locations in the southern part of the county. 

The burglaries were reported at the Cayuga County Sportsmens Association in Owasco, Empire Haven in Moravia and Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club in Summerhill. According to state police, each of the locations was burglarized at least twice over the last month. 

During one of the burglaries at Empire Haven, a 2013 Jeep Wrangler Oscar Mike Edition was stolen. The vehicle is silver with a large black star on the hood and a soft top. 

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or the location of the Jeep is asked to contact the New York State Police in Auburn at (315) 253-3103 or the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office at (315) 253-1222. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

