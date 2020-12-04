Jordan-Elbridge athletic director adds building principal to duties

The director of health, physical education and athletics for the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District is now also one of its building principals.
Daniel Stadtmiller, who started as athletic director in July 2018, recently took on the principal position at Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School, according to a news release on the district's website. The intermediate school houses the district's fourth- and fifth-graders. The most recent leader of the school was Janice Shue, who retired in November.
The news release said Stadtmiller's primary duties as principal include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the school through student management and supervision, staff evaluations, teacher coverage, staff evaluations and "supporting the district goals and student achievement by working with the grade 4-5 teams."
Stadtmiller said in the news release that he loves that Jordan-Elbridge is a "small, tight-knit community" with pride in the district. He added that he wants to use his position as both principal and athletic director to connect with students and have them be excited about extracurricular activities.
"My goal is to give students, parents and staff the resources and support they need to be successful during this difficult time,” Stadtmiller said in the news release. “Serving as principal of JEDI’s is as great an honor as it is a responsibility.”
He said that he and the staff are there to support students and parents regardless of whether students are taking on in-person learning or remote instruction.
“Know that I always welcome your feedback and look forward to working together with you to make our students successful,” he said.
When Stadtmiller was hired over two years ago, he was appointed to a four-year probationary term with a $82,000 salary.
He previously served as the alternative education supervisor for the Fulton City School District since September 2017 and was a health teacher in the district for seven years. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in physical education and coaching from SUNY Cortland, and earned a certificate of advanced study from Le Moyne College.
