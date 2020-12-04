Jordan-Elbridge athletic director adds building principal to duties

The director of health, physical education and athletics for the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District is now also one of its building principals.

Daniel Stadtmiller, who started as athletic director in July 2018, recently took on the principal position at Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School, according to a news release on the district's website. The intermediate school houses the district's fourth- and fifth-graders. The most recent leader of the school was Janice Shue, who retired in November.

The news release said Stadtmiller's primary duties as principal include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the school through student management and supervision, staff evaluations, teacher coverage, staff evaluations and "supporting the district goals and student achievement by working with the grade 4-5 teams."

Stadtmiller said in the news release that he loves that Jordan-Elbridge is a "small, tight-knit community" with pride in the district. He added that he wants to use his position as both principal and athletic director to connect with students and have them be excited about extracurricular activities.