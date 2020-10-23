Jordan-Elbridge High School to resume in-person classes earlier than expected

Following Jordan-Elbridge High School's switch to online instruction last week after a student tested positive for COVID-19, the school district plans to reopen its doors sooner than originally anticipated.
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Superintendent Jim Froio said in a letter available on the district website that in-person classes will resume at the high school Monday, Oct. 26, as opposed to the previously announced date of Nov. 2. Students put into quarantine as a result of the positive case can come back Friday, Oct. 30.
"We have some awesome substitute teachers who have stepped up to the plate so we can staff the high school next week," Froio said.
The district last week said it learned Oct. 16 about the positive result of a student "active in school life and co-curricular activities. As you can imagine, the contact tracing list was extensive." As a result, the high school switched to online-only classes this week.
Froio said in the recent letter the Onondaga County health Department did not close the high school building; the district made the call due to the loss of staff from quarantining.
"We worked hard to secure high school staff and we will be ready to go on Monday, Oct. 26. As always, the building has been cleaned and sanitized as staff has been reporting this week. We are ready to go," he said. "I am proud of how the high school staff and students made the switch to remote learning this week. Thank you staff and students for making it a successful week."
Students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will have an online-only day Oct. 30.
"This is practice for when school gets cancelled due to bad weather. Therefore, students (in pre-K through eighth grade) will not come into school next Friday but instead go to their computers for a remote learning day. Please let us know if you have any difficulties or challenges on this day so we can work them out before the real bad weather arrives," Froio said. "The high school students have had enough remote practice this week. So next Friday, Oct. 30, will be a regular school day for high school students."
The district announced over the summer that district students will be in facilities five days a week. Froio said at the time the district had enough space to have students in the buildings every day while complying with health and safety regulations.
