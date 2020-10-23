Jordan-Elbridge High School to resume in-person classes earlier than expected

"We worked hard to secure high school staff and we will be ready to go on Monday, Oct. 26. As always, the building has been cleaned and sanitized as staff has been reporting this week. We are ready to go," he said. "I am proud of how the high school staff and students made the switch to remote learning this week. Thank you staff and students for making it a successful week."

Students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will have an online-only day Oct. 30.

"This is practice for when school gets cancelled due to bad weather. Therefore, students (in pre-K through eighth grade) will not come into school next Friday but instead go to their computers for a remote learning day. Please let us know if you have any difficulties or challenges on this day so we can work them out before the real bad weather arrives," Froio said. "The high school students have had enough remote practice this week. So next Friday, Oct. 30, will be a regular school day for high school students."

The district announced over the summer that district students will be in facilities five days a week. Froio said at the time the district had enough space to have students in the buildings every day while complying with health and safety regulations.