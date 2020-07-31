Jordan-Elbridge plans to have all students in school daily

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District's fall plans entail having students in its facilities throughout the week.

The district's plans for reopening and operating schools during the coronavirus pandemic are now available on the district's website.

According to a presentation on the plans also posted to the website, students from the district's program for 4-year-olds through third grade will be in school from 9:25 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Fourth through eighth grades will be in from 8:20 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Ninth through 12th grade students' days will be 7:25 a.m. to 1:35 p.m. Remote learning will be available as well, with devices given to students and lessons live streamed and recorded.

Superintendent Jim Froio said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that high school students will start and end a little earlier than those in other grades so if parents need those older students for child care help, they will be out of class. He said the district has enough space within its buildings to house students every day while maintaining safety protocoals, in part by using its gyms, auditoriums and large instruction rooms.