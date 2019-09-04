JORDAN — The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District got through its audit for the 2018-19 school year with largely positive notices.
The district's financial statements were presented at a school board meeting Wednesday. Thomas Zuber, partner with certified public accounting firm Mengel Metzger Barr & Co., talked about the district's finances, adding that he met with the the district's audit committee earlier in the day.
Zuber said J-E handled challenges many districts face well, such as state aid uncertainties and health insurance costs, and that it ended the 2018-19 school year "in a very positive financial condition."
He noted the district had $7,614,938 in total fund balances, up from $7,342,926 in the previous year. The district is using about $1.4 million in reserves and fund balance to support the 2019-20 budget, Zuber said, so the district is "subsidizing that budget, you're filling that gap" with $1.4 million.
"What that means is to just break even, you need to generate $1.4 million of surplus on the '19-20 budget," Zuber said. "It's a very important number to monitor, because if you don't generate surpluses you'll begin to erode your fund balance."
If the district were to "go down that rabbit hole, that direction," it would be difficult to stop, Zuber said, adding that the district has done a good job of monitoring that.
Zuber said he discussed some "internal controls, checks and balances that the district has in place" when he spoke with the financial committees, adding that there were no "material weaknesses or significant deficiencies."
"Had a good discussion, very, very positive results from the district," he said.
According to the district's financial executive summary, J-E was above the 4% legal limit at $1,407,377. District treasurer Roxanne Miller said after Zuber's presentation that J-E will try to make sure it doesn't exceed the limit through managing different reserves.
Superintendent Jim Froio said before the meeting that the district tries to keep that balance at the limit and that the balance is useful when unexpected issues pop up.
Froio said he was "very pleased" with the audit.