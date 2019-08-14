JORDAN — The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District will soon have a new school resource officer.
The district's board of education approved Lynette DelFavero as a school resource officer at its meeting Wednesday night. DelFavero, who retired as a deputy chief with the Syracuse Police Department, will start Aug. 28. District Superintendent Jim Froio said before the meeting that DelFavero is estimated to have a $26,000 salary for the 2019-20 school year. DelFavero is estimated to work between 30 to 35 hours a week, Froio said. The board also authorized her to carry a firearm on school grounds for the school year.
DelFavero will be the district's fourth SRO. In April 2018, the district hired Edward McIlroy, a former Onondaga County Sheriff's Office detective and Dennis Burlingame, who had spent over 20 years with the Syracuse Police Department, to join Timothy Siddall as SROs. Froio said DelFavero will be assigned primarily to the district's intermediate school for fourth- and fifth-grade classes that was created last year. She and the other officers will also take turns covering a "swing shift" from 1 to 9 p.m. at the high school, Froio said, allowing for security during events at night.
The district had budgeted for a night security guard for the 2019-20 school year but it was later decided to opt for another SRO, Froio said. He said the district wanted to have someone present while nighttime practices and other activities are happening.
"The building's full of kids, and there's no protection (then), so we felt like this was an area we needed to shore up," he said.
DelFavero has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and two children in the district, a district news release said. The news release said she has a bachelor’s degree in sports and exercise science from the University at Buffalo and a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College.
"You have somebody of that caliber and her background who wants to work in your school district — that was a no-brainer for us," Froio said.