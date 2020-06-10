Jordan-Elbridge school district lines up new elementary school principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A longtime Jordan-Elbridge Central School District educator is set to take on the principal role at Elbridge Elementary School.

Brooke Bastian was appointed to the position at a district board of education meeting June 3. Bastian's experience includes being a teacher at the elementary school and the current principal intern at Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School, the district's fourth- and fifth-grade school. Her annual salary as principal will be $85,000, prorated over actual time worked, the meeting's agenda said. She is set to start in her new job on Aug. 3.

“I want people to feel that I am approachable, transparent, and visible. This is a particularly tumultuous time for schools and I will be working to build relationships, trust, and cultivate mutual respect with all stakeholders,” Bastian said in a news release on the district's website.