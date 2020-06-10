Jordan-Elbridge school district lines up new elementary school principal

A longtime Jordan-Elbridge Central School District educator is set to take on the principal role at Elbridge Elementary School.
Brooke Bastian was appointed to the position at a district board of education meeting June 3. Bastian's experience includes being a teacher at the elementary school and the current principal intern at Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School, the district's fourth- and fifth-grade school. Her annual salary as principal will be $85,000, prorated over actual time worked, the meeting's agenda said. She is set to start in her new job on Aug. 3.
“I want people to feel that I am approachable, transparent, and visible. This is a particularly tumultuous time for schools and I will be working to build relationships, trust, and cultivate mutual respect with all stakeholders,” Bastian said in a news release on the district's website.
She will replace R.J. Hartwell, who will become the district's business official. He will be training with the district treasurer Roxanne Miller, who is retiring in October, Jordan-Elbridge Superintendent Jim Froio said. Froio added that the title is changing from treasurer to business official, but Hartwell will still have all the treasurer duties.
Froio said Bastian beat out various other candidates for the job, adding that her love for the Jordan-Elbridge community is evident. He said she excelled while being interviewed by district officials and Elbridge faculty.
"She is an incredible teacher, and in my experience incredible teachers make for incredible administrators," he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
