Jordan-Elbridge schools to go remote through holiday break due to COVID-19

The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District has temporarily closed its facilities and will have remote-only learning until early 2021.

Citing increased COVID-19 cases, district Superintendent Jim Froio said in a news release that the district will be online-only through Dec. 23, the last day before holiday break. It will reopen buildings for in-person education on Jan. 4.

"We have many families in the community dealing directly with Covid and we have many students being tested and awaiting results," Froio said. "Although I think we could probably limp our way to Dec. 23, I fear it would come at a cost of having to quarantine additional staff and students and I don't want to do that to anyone over the holidays."

Froio asked that anyone with questions reach out to him. The district has a COVID-19 hotline, (315) 209-2307, for people to call in positive COVID-19 cases related to the district, such as a student testing positive.

"Please keep using the Covid hotline even while we are on remote learning. When I know first hand the challenges the community is facing, I can make better decisions, and we will continue to assist families in keeping safe," he said.