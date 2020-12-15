 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jordan-Elbridge schools to go remote through holiday break due to COVID-19
EDUCATION

Jordan-Elbridge schools to go remote through holiday break due to COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
First Day 2

Students come off a bus on the first day of school in the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District in September 2019.

 jecsd.org

The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District has temporarily closed its facilities and will have remote-only learning until early 2021. 

Citing increased COVID-19 cases, district Superintendent Jim Froio said in a news release that the district will be online-only through Dec. 23, the last day before holiday break. It will reopen buildings for in-person education on Jan. 4.

"We have many families in the community dealing directly with Covid and we have many students being tested and awaiting results," Froio said. "Although I think we could probably limp our way to Dec. 23, I fear it would come at a cost of having to quarantine additional staff and students and I don't want to do that to anyone over the holidays."

Froio asked that anyone with questions reach out to him. The district has a COVID-19 hotline, (315) 209-2307, for people to call in positive COVID-19 cases related to the district, such as a student testing positive.

"Please keep using the Covid hotline even while we are on remote learning. When I know first hand the challenges the community is facing, I can make better decisions, and we will continue to assist families in keeping safe," he said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive says 'we're going to have a rough couple of days' with COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News