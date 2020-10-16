Jordan-Elbridge shifts high school to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test

Following the positive test result of a student with "extensive" contacts within the school, Jordan-Elbridge has decided to move its high school to remote learning through the end of October.

A statement posted on the district website by Superintendent James Froio said the district learned Friday about the positive test result for a student who "is active in school life and co-curricular activities. As you can imagine, the contact tracing list was extensive."

The district consulted with the Onondaga County Health Department and decided to shift to online-only learning starting Monday and lasting through Friday, Oct. 30. In-school learning is scheduled to resume Monday, Nov. 2.

Sports and band will not be held Monday, but there's a chance they could resume, Froio said. "The district will need time to cross reference the quarantine list with the sports and band rosters. If the teams and band can continue, we will support them."

The health department is handling contacting tracing and notifying staff and students who need to quarantine this weekend.

The shift to online-only learning does not affect the district's other elementary, dynamic intermediate or middle schools, which will continue on their normal schedule.

"Please know that student and staff safety is our top priority and we are taking these measures to keep everyone well," Froio said. "Hang in there everybody, we will prevail through all of this together."