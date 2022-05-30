Jordan Memorial Day features 'Parade of Bands'; Ukraine war noted at Elbridge observance

JORDAN — Thousands young and old alike on a perfect day with a bright sun and warm weather lined the streets of the village of Jordan to witness the annual Memorial Day parade which has been a springtime ritual for more than a century. Marchers from local communities as well as from far away as Rochester and Palmyra participated.

Said to be one of the largest Memorial Day events in central New York, it is officially known as the “Parade of Bands.” and as soon as it ends, the committee, chaired by Ken Bush, of Jordan, starts working on next year’s program.

The keynote speaker was Anne-Marie Manilla, director of the Onondaga County Veterans Service Agency.

“Today, people throughout the country will gather go remember, to honor, and to pay gratitude to those who have served our country," she said. "Our gathering is just one small spark in the flame of pride that burns across the nation today and every day.”

She said Memorial Day celebrations are “a way to say we remember. From the soldiers who shivered and starved through the winter at Valley Forge to the doughboys crouched in the muddy trenches of France to the platoon who patrolled the hazy jungles of Vietnam, and the young man or woman patrolling the mountains of Afghanistan, we remember and honor them all.

"Those we honor come from all walks of life, but they share several fundamental qualities. They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity - all the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than one’s self.”

The invocation was preceded by the Rev. Meredith Sanderson of Christ Episcopal Church.

There were several other presentations during the official ceremony at the veterans memorial in downtown Jordan. Musical presentations by noted soloist Tim Burns had a patriotic theme. The service was emceed by Jordan Mayor Casey Brim.

Brief remarks of a patriotic nature were given by Ellie Brim, Emily Curry and Eric H. Haynes.

Ron Patterson was singled out and honored for his work with the Jordan Color Guard for the past 40 years. This was followed by a musical presentation by bagpipe James Holm.

In Elbridge, the situation in Ukraine was a noted topic of remarks made at the annual Memorial Day observance in the village.

American freedom was the focus of a talk by Bruce Famoly of Valentine Meyer American Legion Post 317. He urged those attending to pray for, “Ukrainian heroes who are paying the price for freedom. Let freedom ring."

Historian Harold Reichard, of Elbridge, reminded the audience that Memorial Day came as a result of efforts to remember the fallen as well as the veterans of the Civil War. “The cost of the war was staggering,” he said, in terms of life and the country in general. He and his wife Jan are in the process of establishing a museum dedicated to President Abraham Lincoln at their home.

Students Ellie Brim and Brody Boylan recited “In Flanders Field” and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address respectively.

A parade followed the service on the front lawn of Jordan-Elbridge Elementary School and marched to Mount Pleasant Cemetery where a brief memorial service was held.

The Rev.Thomas Bell gave the invocation and benediction.

