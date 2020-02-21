Jordan venue owner: Status of Parmalee and Blanco Brown show undecided after fire

While the owner is vowing to rebuild and reopen, the status of the next show that was set for a popular concert venue in Jordan is unclear after a fire damaged the property's building Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters from various departments responded after heavy smoke was seen at Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., around 5:05 p.m. The east side of the building received significant fire and smoke damage, but no one was injured. Onondaga County fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the blaze.
Kegs, which holds events indoors or outdoors, has built a following among the region's country music fans for attracting big-name acts.
You have free articles remaining.
Anthony Tardbone, the venue's owner, said Friday morning it is still being determined whether the next show that was scheduled at Kegs, Parmalee with Blanco Brown, will proceed on March 28 as planned.
Tardibone said he plans to rebuild, but he's not sure if it will happen by the next show date, which Kegs had just announced earlier this month. He also thanked all of the fire departments that were at the scene to put out the blaze.
Tardibone said Kegs is mainly open just for events, noting no one was on site when the fire broke out Thursday. On Friday morning, he said he is currently working with insurance adjusters.
"We're going to see what the extent of the damage is and then we're going to go from there," Tardibone said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.