Jordan venue owner: Status of Parmalee and Blanco Brown show undecided after fire

While the owner is vowing to rebuild and reopen, the status of the next show that was set for a popular concert venue in Jordan is unclear after a fire damaged the property's building Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from various departments responded after heavy smoke was seen at Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., around 5:05 p.m. The east side of the building received significant fire and smoke damage, but no one was injured. Onondaga County fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Kegs, which holds events indoors or outdoors, has built a following among the region's country music fans for attracting big-name acts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anthony Tardbone, the venue's owner, said Friday morning it is still being determined whether the next show that was scheduled at Kegs, Parmalee with Blanco Brown, will proceed on March 28 as planned.