Judge denies bail for man who fled Auburn police

An Auburn man who fled city police trying to take him into custody on a bench warrant will remain in jail.
Jason McPhearson, 28, was in Cayuga County Court Thursday virtually in front of Judge Thomas Leone for a return on warrant proceeding.
McPhearson is facing multiple charges, including second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
McPhearson was previously in front of Leone upon being indicted, and Leone had told McPhearson to report to the Cayuga County Jail by a certain time. Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano said in court Thursday that McPhearson previously said he "had a bed waiting for him" at a rehabilitation center but that was later determined to be false.
Leone then issued a bench warrant and the Auburn Police Department found McPhearson, who tried to flee. Police took him into custody after a foot chase.
J. Justin Woods, McPhearson's attorney, said there may have been a misunderstanding.
"He had been talking with the rehab and he indicated to me that he was on a waiting list, but he didn't actually have a bed reserved," Woods said. "I would ask, judge, that my client be granted pre-trial release and he permitted to go to rehab so he can deal with the issues that have underlined a lot of these other incidents as of late, which is his addiction."
Leone opted to remand McPhearson to jail. The judge said he believed McPhearson had lied to him and added McPhearson had been told to appear at the jail but didn't.
DeStefano added McPhearson is also facing charges of resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Also in court
• Nicholas M. Young, 31, was before Leone virtually on a return to warrant. Young was charged last year by state police with second-degree arson, a class B felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, all misdemeanors.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said after court that Young set some rags on fire during a standoff with state police in Fleming in May, but the fire was extinguished and Young was arrested.
On Thursday, Young was remanded to jail by Leone until arrangements are made for Young to go to a rehabilitation facility. Woods, Young's attorney, is trying to make arrangements with a Veteran's Administration hospital to get Young into a program, Leone said.
• Weldon R. Malone, 54, of Port Byron, was in front of Leone for a bail review. DeStefano said two original charges against Malone — second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and first-degree criminal contempt — had been found to be legally insufficient.
All that was left were misdemeanors, DeStefano said Thursday. With no charges that qualify for bail, Malone was released on his recognizance, but with conditions set. Malone has to check in with Cayuga Counseling Services on a weekly basis. Leone also continually emphasized that Malone needs to stay away from a woman with an order of protection against him.
• Christopher M. Sweeting, 37, of Auburn, was in front of Leone for an arraignment on two counts of aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt. His attorney, Joseph Sapio, entered not guilty pleas for Sweeting. Leone remanded Sweeting to the jail.
• A bench warrant was issued for a man after he did not appear in court Thursday.
Tyrone T. Mathews, 44, was scheduled for arraignment. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, but he did not appear.
Leone asked Mario Gutierrez, Mathews' attorney, where his client is and asked Gutierrez, about his attempts to reach Mathews.
Gutierrez said he's been trying to reach Mathews since summer 2020 but hasn't had any contact with him. None of the phone numbers for Mathews that Gutierrez has have worked, as people who have picked up have said Mathews doesn't have those numbers anymore. Every letter sent to Mathews has been returned as undeliverable, the attorney said.
DeStefano said there is already an outstanding bench warrant for Mathews, but asked that Leone issue another. Nick Flanigan, a county probation officer, said the department's last contact with Mathews was in April 2019 and the last contact they had for him was on Owasco Street, but there has been no further contact since then.
