Judge denies bail for man who fled Auburn police

All that was left were misdemeanors, DeStefano said Thursday. With no charges that qualify for bail, Malone was released on his recognizance, but with conditions set. Malone has to check in with Cayuga Counseling Services on a weekly basis. Leone also continually emphasized that Malone needs to stay away from a woman with an order of protection against him.

• Christopher M. Sweeting, 37, of Auburn, was in front of Leone for an arraignment on two counts of aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt. His attorney, Joseph Sapio, entered not guilty pleas for Sweeting. Leone remanded Sweeting to the jail.

• A bench warrant was issued for a man after he did not appear in court Thursday.

Tyrone T. Mathews, 44, was scheduled for arraignment. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, but he did not appear.

Leone asked Mario Gutierrez, Mathews' attorney, where his client is and asked Gutierrez, about his attempts to reach Mathews.