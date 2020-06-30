Judge denies dismissing charges against Auburn man accused of assaulting officer

"The facts of this case, frankly, are disturbing," she said in her opening statement Tuesday morning, when she argued a motion for dismissal "in the interest of justice," citing the prosecution's handling of an inquiry into a grand juror and Murphy's right to a speedy trial.

A member of the Cayuga County Grand Jury that indicted Murphy said he was familiar with the defendant from high school. Porter said it was legally required for the prosecution's inquiry into the matter be private, but it instead happened in front of other jurors.

Porter also claimed Murphy's right to a speedy trial was violated because the district attorney's office did not announce readiness under the timelines that went into effect Jan. 1 along with bail reform.

She said the prosecution's timeframe to announce readiness for trial lapsed, and there was no reason for "non-compliance."

District Attorney Jon Budelmann disputed both claims. He said a valid declaration of readiness was submitted in compliance with the law and there was no requirement to conduct a private inquiry into the juror — who Budelmann said recognized Murphy only after seeing and hearing his testimony.