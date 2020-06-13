Judge: Dioceses can be denied pandemic loans

• While, as the dioceses argued, there may be "inconsistencies" in some SBA lending rules, they are not so significant "to warrant setting aside the agency’s actions, particularly in light of the necessarily expedited

manner in which SBA was operating."

• The dioceses noted how they lost significant revenue by closing church services during the pandemic — especially during the Easter season — but gave little specificity about the financial damage. In their papers, "there is no indication ... that they have not paid their employees’ salaries or that failure to obtain PPP funds would somehow cause (the dioceses) to cease to operate."

Wolford's ruling in favor of the SBA — in what is known as a "summary judgment" — essentially rebuffs most of the diocese arguments.

It is not a complete dismissal of the case because there is one outstanding legal issue, related to the bankruptcy protection proceedings, not resolved by the summary judgment. The dioceses could push forward on that front or appeal Wolford's ruling to a federal appellate court.

