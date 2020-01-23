Judge overseeing courts in 8 counties, including Cayuga, is reappointed

The incumbent administrative judge of courts in New York State's 7th Judicial District was recently reappointed to his position, according to a Thursday press release from the state Unified Court System.

Craig J. Doran was reappointed by Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks to oversee the operation of all courts in the eight-county judicial district, which includes Cayuga, Steuben and Monroe counties.

In the release, Doran names Judge Stephen Miller the supervising judge of town and village courts in Cayuga County, as well as Monroe and Wayne counties. Miller was one of seven supervising judges Doran selected to lead courts on a local level as part of his Leadership Team.

Doran said the team "will provide strong guidance and support for the more than 800 justices, judges and town and village justices, and employees" working in the district.

Four district-level coordinating judges were also appointed by Doran. Judge Vincent Dinolfo will be coordinating judge for treatment courts across the district and Judge Thomas Moran will act as coordinating judge for the district's town and village courts.

Along with the supervising and coordinating judges, Doran said his goal is to support the core mission of the state courts: "Promoting the rule of law and serving the public by providing just and timely resolution of all matters before the courts," he said.

