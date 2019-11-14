AUBURN — Judge Thomas Leone did not allow a 33-year-old Auburn man, who was dissatisfied with his lawyer, to plead guilty in Cayuga County Court on Thursday.
Kyle Session, of 276 Seymour St., is accused of allegedly selling cocaine in Auburn on July 30, 2018, and conspiring with another person to sell cocaine sometime between July 26 and Aug. 23, 2018.
"I accepted a sum of cash for a quantity of cocaine," Session told the court during Thursday's proceedings.
But when Leone asked whether Session was satisfied with the service of defense counsel John Price, the defendant said he was not fully satisfied with how many times Price came to the Cayuga County Jail to discuss his case.
"I'm not going to accept the offer at this time," Leone ruled in response, adding that another attorney will be assigned to the defendant.
Session attempted to plead guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony. He was offered four years in prison for the first charge, to run concurrently with a 1.5- to three-year sentence on the second charge.
The prison time would be followed by three years of post-release supervision. Session would also be ordered to pay $300 in restitution.
But that plea bargain may not be on the table at a later point, said Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina in court.
The maximum sentences for the drug sale and conspiracy charges are 12 and two to four years, respectively. Session was remanded to jail custody in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond bail.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.
Also in court:
• An Auburn man was sentenced to five years on probation, the first six months of which he'll serve incarcerated in Cayuga County Jail.
Frank Baker II, 21, of 31 Washington St., Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance a class B felony, by admitting he sold cocaine more than a year ago, on March 6, 2018.