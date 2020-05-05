Judge restores New York Democratic presidential primary for June 23

They cited fears the coronavirus could spread among an extra 1.5 million voters who would show up for an election in which former Vice President Joe Biden already has been endorsed by the major candidates he had faced.

The fact that the primary was going to occur on June 23 anyway because of other contested races, including a number of congressional primaries, led Torres to question on Monday why the primary wasn't canceled entirely if safety was such a concern.

Asked for reaction, New York state Democratic party chair Jay Jacobs said: "We are reviewing it."

Jacobs had called holding the primary "unnecessary" with the suspension of Sanders' campaign and said reduced turnout could reduce the need for many poll workers.

State board of elections spokesman John Conklin said: "No comment at this time. Our lawyers are reviewing the decision."

Biden's campaign declined to comment. The campaign has kept its distance from the situation, not wanting to become embroiled in a new fight over nearly 300 delegates to the summer convention and saying the campaign didn't ask for the primary to be scrapped.