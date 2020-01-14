Jury finds Auburn man guilty of possessing heroin, stolen weapon

During closing arguments in the trial Tuesday morning, defense attorney Norman Chirco and prosecutor Grome Antonacci delivered statements disputing whether Chavis actually lived in the Orchard Street apartment and possessed the items he was accused of having.

Police uncovered the assault rifle in a bag in an attic off the room where Chavis was living on Orchard Street. They also recovered about four-and-a-half bundles of heroin, the scale and glassine envelopes in the same room.

Grome Antonacci argued that the evidence constituted constructive possession, which does not require the items to be on the defendant's person. "There's no doubt that was his bedroom and he had dominion and control over everything in that room," Grome Antonacci said.

During her closing argument, she also drew attention to what she called the most "damning" piece of evidence: Chavis was the main contributor of DNA on the pistol grip and carrying handle of the rifle.

Chirco made the case to jurors that there was not enough evidence to link Chavis to the items, which were not found physically on him. He also said there was not "one shred of evidence" that Chavis knew the rifle was stolen.